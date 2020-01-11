Wake Forest QB Newman transferring to Georgia for final year

With Jake Fromm heading to the NFL, quarterback Jamie Newman is transferring to Georgia from Wake Forest for his final college season. Newman is coming off his first full year as the Demon Deacons' starter. He completed nearly 61% of his passes, with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Wake Forest finished 8-5, losing to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl. Newman gives Georgia a quarterback with significant college experience. Former walk-on Stetson Bennett played just four games in a mop-up role as Fromm's backup in 2019.