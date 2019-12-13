WR Smith-Schuster will not play for Steelers vs Bills

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

Pittsburgh, Pa--Despite some encouraging signs to the contrary earlier in the week the depleted Pittsburgh Steelers offense won’t be getting its top wide receiver back for what is a crucial game this weekend.JuJu Smith-Schuster will not play when the Steelers host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

The Steelers’ No. 1 wideout left Thursday’s practice early and did not participate in Friday’s session at all. That ended hope he would avoid missing a fourth consecutive game because of a knee injury.Smith-Schuster has not played since being knocked out of a Nov. 14 loss at Cleveland when two Browns defensive backs delivered helmet-to-helmet hits to Smith-Schuster that also left him concussed.