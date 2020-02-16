WBB: Georgia Holds on to Defeat Alabama in Overtime, 76-75

ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Lady Bulldog basketball team pulled out the 76-75 overtime win against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday afternoon in Stegeman Coliseum.

It was a balanced effort from Georgia with four Lady Bulldogs in double-figures. Leading the way with 18 points each were juniors Que Morrison Jenna Staiti. Gabby Connally and Maya Caldwell finished with 15 and 10, respectively. Connally also paced the Lady Bulldogs in rebounding, grabbing six boards.

"We came out and played really hard with a lot of confidence and made shots,” Georgia head coach Joni Taylor said. “I was really proud of the way we played in the first and second quarter. We got out in transition. And then in the third we didn't do so [well]. With that being said, we had great resolve on our home court and figured out how to win the game."

The Lady Bulldogs opened the game on a 6-0 run to take an early 6-2 advantage. The Crimson Tide obtained the lead with 3:30 to play but a 3-point shot from Morrison on the following possession gave the lead back to Georgia. Morrison ended the first quarter with 10 points to send the Lady Bulldogs into the second frame leading by seven.

Shortly into the second quarter, another 3-pointer, this time from Caldwell, extended Georgia’s lead to double digits for the first time, 22-12. The Lady Bulldogs continued to extend their lead, going on an 11-0 run over 3:17 to take the 35-17 advantage halfway through the second period. Though Alabama was able to chip away at its deficit, Georgia went into the locker room sporting an impressive 41-25 lead.

Out of halftime, the Lady Bulldogs quickly pushed their lead to 20 thanks to a basket from Staiti. Despite Georgia suffering a scoring drought of close to five minutes, the Lady Bulldogs held onto the 57-49 lead to enter the final ten minutes of regulation.

The Crimson Tide cut their deficit to three in the opening minutes of the fourth period. Success at the foul line from Staiti pushed Georgia’s advantage. A shot from behind the arc from Alabama tied the game for the first time since the opening period, 63-all. Though Georgia regained the lead, a Crimson Tide layup with 18 seconds remaining sent the game into overtime.

The Lady Bulldogs grabbed the early three-point lead in overtime. An and-one play from the Crimson Tide gave Alabama the advantage but two made free-throws from Connally sealed the 76-75 overtime victory for Georgia.

Up next, Georgia hosts the No. 16-ranked Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. The matchup will be televised on SEC Network.