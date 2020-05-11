Vonteego Cummings remains a difference maker in Thomson

Monday, May 11, 2020

Thomson, GA--Before covid-19 shutdown the sports world, rec league basketball in Thomson was going as strong as ever. One big reason, former bulldog Vonteego Cummings, who's still very active in the area.

It was 1995. Thomson against Westside at Christenberry Fieldhouse featuring three future NBA players. One of them, Vonteego Cummings.

"I still remember that game, playing against some of my good friends, Ricky Moore was a close friend of mine, still is to this day, William Avery." said Vonteego Cummings

That game was just the start for Cummings, who's spent time in the NBA as well as playing pro ball in Europe. But never forgetting about his home town.

"Basketball took me a long ways and I was able to get out of Thomson. With that, I try to give back as much as I can" added Cummings

When they do resume the adult rec league, expect Cummings to be back on the court. He's also big in helping area youngsters and has some poignet advice to them when it comes to balling.

"I try to tell little kids now a days, the ones that I train, use basketball to get where you want to go in life, don't let basketball use you." said Cummings

Cummings is one of a half dozen pro athletes who've come through Thomson over the decades.

