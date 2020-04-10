Virus costly to draft prospects needing face time with teams

Friday, April 10, 2020

Undated--The NFL’s cancellation of pro days and team visits because of the coronavirus pandemic likely will impact the draft prospects of injured players and those with checkered pasts. Those who performed poorly at the scouting combine or didn't participate in drills won't get another opportunity to make a more favorable impression.

Only about a quarter of pro days were held before the NFL shut down March 13. Among players who could have used face time with teams are Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, California safety Ashtyn Davis, Arkansas tight end C.J. O'Grady, and receivers Tee Higgins of Clemson and Laviska Shenault of Colorado.