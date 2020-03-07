Virus causes canceled events, empty stadiums worldwide

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — The escalating virus outbreak has brought more disruption to the sporting world.

Games were canceled or played without spectators and some athletes faced quarantine measures. Saturday's soccer game between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain in the French league was postponed, and the Barcelona marathon postponed from March to October.

Players from Liverpool and Bournemouth have become the first in the English Premier League to go without pre-game handshakes when they operated under new virus precautions.

A Scottish women's rugby player has been diagnosed with the virus while players from the Russian women's national soccer team may be asked to isolate themselves after a game in Germany.