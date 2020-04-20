Virtual school opens with Falcons players, coaches at home

Monday, April 20, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have launched their virtual offseason program. Coach Dan Quinn and his assistants are meeting with players in video chat rooms. It’s an opportunity to keep moving during the coronavirus pandemic.

Quinn says he expects there will be hurdles to overcome in the virtual classes with players. With players and coaches forced to remain at their homes Quinn expects online communications will keep his team prepared. He hopes there will be real practice _ and games _ later in the year. The Falcons have the No. 16 overall pick in Thursday’s first round of the NFL draft.