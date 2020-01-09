Vikings WR Thielen questionable with ankle injury vs. 49ers

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

Eagan, MN--Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has an ankle injury. He is listed as questionable for the playoff game Saturday at San Francisco. Thielen was wearing a wrap on his left ankle after practice Thursday.

He says he was tangled up with a teammate on the field Wednesday. Thielen had seven catches for 129 yards last week at New Orleans. He was limited by a hamstring injury during the regular season and played in only eight full games. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs returned to practice Thursday after an illness sidelined him the previous two days. He'll play against the 49ers.