Vega has 65 and leads Latin American Amateur by 3 shots

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

PLAYA DEL CARMEN,-- MexicoJose Vega has a three-shot lead going into the weekend at the Latin American America Championship. Vega shot a 6-under 65 on Friday at Mayakoba. He holed out for eagle on the par-4 third hole.

Perhaps even more remarkable is he played bogey-free in blustery conditions. Vega was at 3-under 139. He’s the only player still under par. He led by three shots over a pair of Chileans. Lukas Roessler shot a 72, while Gabriel Morgan Birke had a 73. The 36-hole cut came at 13-over par for 52 players.