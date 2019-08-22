Vaughn Taylor to be on hand at Saturday's GreenJacket game

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC-- The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are excited to announce that on Saturday, August 24th, while the GreenJackets take on the Lexington Legends at 6:05 p.m., profession­al golfer, three time winner on the PGA Tour, and CSRA native, Vaughn Taylor, will make an appearance at SRP Park. Taylor will be available to sign autographs (6:25-7:00pm) and throw out a first pitch before the game begins. Vaughn is also the tournament host for the Vaughn Taylor Championship presented by James Hardie, a local AJGA event that has received 8 national awards in its 9 years with Vaughn as the host. All Volunteers for this event have been invited to the game as well.

“We are really looking forward to having Vaughn Taylor at SRP Park on Saturday night,” GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger said. “To have one of the best golfers to ever come out of the CSRA at our ballpark is certainly going to energize our fans as we continue to try and make a playoff push.”

Taylor grew up in Augusta and went to Hephzibah High School before moving on to play at Augusta State University. He got his world ranking as high as 37th back in 2007, and his most recent win on the PGA Tour came in 2016 when he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Saturday’s game will be one of the biggest of the year, with plenty of fun for everyone in the family. Join us at 4:30 for the State Farm Family Saturday presented by Anthony and London Thuan with the band from First Baptist North Augusta entertaining on the main concourse. The GreenJackets will be wearing their special Cancer Awareness jerseys that fans can bid on during the game with proceeds benefiting Unite in the Fight. Fans who win the jerseys will get to go on the field after the game to get their jersey signed by the player and get a picture. The evening will be capped off with a booming fireworks show presented by Helm Electric, and Kids 12 and under can run the bases.

It will also be Mystery Ball & Bobblehead Night. The GreenJackets have collected autographed baseballs and signature bobbleheads from different MLB and MiLB teams across the nation and fans can purchase one for $15 with all proceeds benefitting the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. Fans will have the opportunity to win signatures of current GreenJackets players, 2019 Hall of Famer Lee Smith, Giants catcher Buster Posey, 2008 Hall of Famer Goose Gossage and many more.