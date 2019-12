Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

Tallahassee, Fl--Devin Vassell scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds as No. 18 Florida State won its 15th straight home game, knocking off Georgia Tech 70-58 on Tuesday.

Patrick Williams scored 12 points while Trent Forrest had eight points and six assists for Florida State. The Seminoles raised their record to 12-2.