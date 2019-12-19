Unanimous Honors for Simmons, Consensus Honors for Simpson Highlight Clemson’s 2019 All-America Selections

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. — With the announcement of the 2019 Football Writers Association of American All-America Team on Thursday, all five All-America teams recognized by the NCAA toward consensus status have been formally recognized for the 2019 football season. Four Clemson players earned at least one first-, second- or third-team All-America selection, including a unanimous honoree and an additional consensus selection this season.

Presently, All-America teams recognized by the NCAA include ones awarded by the Associated Press (AP), American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation (WCFF). To earn consensus status, players must appear on the first team of at least three of the five lists, with unanimous status being reserved for those who appear on all five.

By earning inclusion on all five first teams, linebacker Isaiah Simmons became only the sixth unanimous All-American in Clemson history. He joins Terry Kinard (1982), Gaines Adams (2006), C.J. Spiller (2009), Da’Quan Bowers (2010) and Christian Wilkins (2018) as the only unanimous All-Americans in school annals.

In addition to Simmons’ unanimous selection, offensive lineman John Simpson earned consensus All-America status by appearing on four of the five first-team lists. Clemson’s two consensus All-America selections tie the 1981, 1991 and 2015 seasons for the second-most in school history, trailing the 2018 squad's three selections last year.