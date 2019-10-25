Umpire Joe West sues ex-catcher Paul LoDoca for defamation

NEW YORK (AP) -- Umpire Joe West has sued retired player Paul LoDoca for defamation. The former catcher alleges West gave pitcher Bill Wagner a bigger strike zone in exchange for letting the umpire borrow a vintage car.

In a complaint filed Tuesday in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, West contended that LoDuca said during an April 18 podcast on The Action Network that he had been ejected 15 times during his major league career and eight or nine had been by West.

LoDoca played in the major leagues from 1998-2008. Andrew Mongelluzzi, his last listed agent, did not return a call. West's suit also named The Action Network as a defendant. The network did not respond to an email.

The 66-year-old West debuted in 1976 and is the major leagues' senior umpire.

