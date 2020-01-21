Ugly brawl breaks out at end of Kansas State-Kansas game

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

Lawrence, KS--Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown with a wild melee behind the basket that included punches, shoving and at least one player picking up a stool. The brawl started moments after the Jayhawks tried to dribble out the time on their 81-59 victory.

Silvio De Sousa was stripped by the Wildcats' DaJuan Gordon near midcourt and Gordon tried to go in for a layup. The Jayhawks' big man recovered and blocked his shot, sending Gordon to the floor, then stood over him barking. That triggered benches to empty and punches to be thrown.