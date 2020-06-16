UVA changes athletics logo design linked with slavery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia announced they will change their new athletics logos to avoid a design element that refers to the school’s history with slavery.

A statement from the school's athletics department said Monday that fans raised objections to the curves put on the handles of the crossed sabres below the V.

The curves were meant to mimic serpentine walls on campus that were designed by Thomas Jefferson to hide the university's slaves from public view.

The school's athletics director says she was made aware of the negative connotation. She says the new logos remove the curves on the sabre handles.