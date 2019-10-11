USC, UGA both hoping for fast-play on Saturday

UNDATED -- Border Bash is now less than 24 hours away and both South Carolina and Georgia have made their final preparations for the game.

The Bulldogs don't want another start like they had last week against Tennesee: they'll want to get and hold the lead early. The Gamecocks will need to find ways to beat Georgia's defense and make the most of their opportunities. A lot of that will fall on Ryan Hilinski in his second top 3 match-up of the season. It'll be up to Georgia's defense to keep South Carolina down, but the Gamecock's offense still may give the Bulldogs a fight.

"The only challenge really is a fast pace. Like, they're real fast, up-tempo, and they throw a lot of different looks at you," said Georgia linebacker Walter Grant.

"Playing against great competition and the opportunity for that. Obviously we need to win this game to have a chance at our goals," said South Carolina runningback Rico Dowdle.

Dylan Thomson was the last South Carolina quarterback to beat Georgia back in the 2014 season.