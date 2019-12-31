USC Aiken's win streak snapped at seven

Dec. 31, 2019

CENTRAL, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball team lost a 78-65 decision at Southern Wesleyan Tuesday afternoon.

The Pacers are now 7-6 on the year - and the loss snapped the team's seven-game winning streak.

Faison Brock nearly had a double-double, totaling game-high efforts of 21 points and nine rebounds. He hit seven-of-11 from the floor and canned seven-of-eight from the charity stripe.

Gus Rowland hit double figures with 12 points while Dhieu Deing canned three shots from downtown for nine markers. Shaquan Jules also had nine points while Damontez Oliver chipped in eight points in the loss.