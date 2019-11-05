USC Aiken's and Grovetown product Kwajelin Farrar honored by Peach Belt Conference

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. – University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball standout Kwajelin Farrar has been named to the PBC preseason all-conference team, as announced by the league office.

Farrar, a 6-1 center from Grovetown, Ga., was a first-team all-league performer and second-team all-region honoree last year.

She earned a pair of PBC Player of the Week accolades while averaging a double-double with 15.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest.

Farrar finished second in the league in field goal percentage, third in rebounding and fifth in scoring and blocks.

She poured in a career-high 32 points in the win over Georgia Southwestern and poured in at least 20 points on seven occasions.