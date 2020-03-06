USC Aiken's Kwajelin Farrar named first team all-Peach Belt Confernece

Friday, March 6, 2020

GREENWOOD, S.C. – University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball standouts Kwajelin Farrar and Melyk Toauil picked up all-conference honors, as announced by the league office Friday evening.

Farrar, a redshirt-junior from Grovetown, Ga., earned first-team accolades. Taouil, a native of Lake St. Louis, Mo., picked up third-team honors.

Farrar, a two-time first-team all-conference selection and three-time all-league performer, averaged a team-high 16.1 points and 11.9 rebounds a game on the year. The two-time all-academic team selection was fifth in the PBC in scoring and topped the charts in rebounds per outing. Farrar was also fifth in the league in field goal percentage (54.3 percent).

Farrar netted a season-high 29 points in the win over Georgia Southwestern and snagged a school-record 21 rebounds in the win over PBC regular-season champion Lander on Senior Day. She tied the Division II school record for blocks in a game twice with eight (Winston-Salem State and Clayton State).

Taouil, a three-time all-academic team selection, finished second on the team by netting 12.1 points and 7.9 rebounds a game. She led the team with 118 assists and was second with 36 steals. Taouil hit nearly 40 percent of her shots from the floor.

She poured in a career-high 27 points at UNC Pembroke while dishing out a career-high 10 assists for a double-double in the win over the Bearcats on Senior Day. Taouil pulled down a career-best 15 rebounds in the victory over Winston-Salem State.