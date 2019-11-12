USC Aiken's Christine Carroll honored by the Peach Belt Conference

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. - University of South Carolina Aiken volleyball standout Christine Carroll has been named the PBC Player of the Week, as announced by the league office.

Carroll, a senior middle blocker from Cincinnati, Ohio, guided the Pacers to a 1-1 week.

In the five-set win over Lander, Carroll slammed home a career-high 26 kills while hitting .451. She accounted for three blocks and three digs in the win.

At Flagler, Carroll had 18 kills and hit .239. She added six total blocks to go along with a pair of digs.

For the week, Carroll averaged 4.89 kills per set while hitting .351. She accounted for 50 points on the week, averaging 5.6 a set. For good measure, Carroll accounted for 0.89 blocks per frame.

