USC Aiken's Brock Picks Up PBC Honor

AIKEN, S.C. - University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball standout Faison Brock has been named PBC Player of the Week.

Brock, a senior from Raleigh, N.C., guided the Pacers to a 2-0 week.

In the win over Flagler, he posted 26 points to go along with nine rebounds while hitting nine-of-13 from the floor. Brock had a pair of steals and an assist in the win.

At Young Harris, he poured in a career-high 43 points on 16-of-20 shooting, including 11-of-12 from the foul line. Brock pulled down five rebounds, had six assists and registered four steals in the contest.

For the week, he averaged 34.5 points and seven rebounds a game. Brock hit 25-of-33 from the floor on the week, hitting 75.8 percent of his shots. He also netted 18-of-19 (94.7 percent) from the charity stripe.