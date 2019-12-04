Carroll Tabbed D2CCA Southeast Region Player Of The Year; Carroll, Martinez And Smith Earn All-Region Honors

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

WINGATE, N.C. - University of South Carolina Aiken volleyball standout Christine Carroll has been named the D2CCA Player Of The Year while Rebecca Martinez and Alie Smith also garnered all-region honors.

Carroll and Martinez earned first-team all-region accolades while Smith picked up second-team honors.

Carroll, a senior middle blocker from Cincinnati, Ohio, was recently named the PBC Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. The PBC career active leader in kills with 1,106, Carroll led the PBC with a .330 hitting percentage and her 4.4 points per set on the year also topped the charts. She was second in the PBC in kills, kills per set and solo blocks. Carroll finished ninth in blocks per set. Carroll's .750 hitting percentage in the win over Florida Southern is the fourth-best effort in school history. Her 26 kills in the win over Lander are eighth most at USC Aiken. Carroll has two of the top 10 efforts for kills in a three-set match in school history and the sixth-most in a five-set match. In 2018, Carroll was an honorable mention All-American.

