USC Aiken women pick up road win

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

TIGERVILLE, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball team picked up a 62-57 victory at North Greenville Thursday evening.

The Pacers are now 4-3 on the season.

USC Aiken was led by Kwajelin Farrar's 19 points on eight-of-12 shooting from the floor. Her 10 boards gave her another double-double effort. Farrar also blocked three shots in the contest. Chesney Gardner tallied 15 points and nine boards in 26 minutes of action.

Melyk Taouil totaled 11 rebounds, eight points and five assists. Madison Williams chipped in seven points while Alex Canady added six.