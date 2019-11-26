USC Aiken women knock off Paine for their 3rd win

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball team picked up a hard fought 74-65 victory at Paine Tuesday evening.

The Pacers are now 3-2 on the season.

Head coach Mark Miller's team was led by Alex Canady and Kwajelin Farrar as both netted 16 points. Farrar added seven rebounds.

Chesney Gardner poured in 15 points while Melyk Taouil canned 13 points and added nine boards. Kanna Suzuki and Madison Williams added six points apiece while Rikoya Anderson snagged 10 rebounds - all of which came in the first half.