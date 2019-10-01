USC Aiken wins Firestone Invitational

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

AKRON, Ohio – The No. 10 University of South Carolina Aiken golf team won the Firestone Invitational, which wrapped up Tuesday afternoon.

Head coach Michael Carlisle's team posted a one-stroke win over Bowling Green and Santa Clara. The Pacers shot seven-under par, 857, for the tournament. Bowling Green and Santa Clara finished at six-under par, 858.

USC Aiken finished with scores of 285-281-291 for the three-round 857.

Newcomer Leo Johansson finished second at the tournament. He shot seven-under par, 209, for the three-round total.

Fellow rookie Leonardo Bono claimed a sixth-place finish in the 81-person field. He shot two-under par, 214, for the event.

Björn Rosengren finished 18th after shooting two-over par, 218. He wrapped up the final round by shooting one-under par, 71.

Dan Sheehan tied for 30th. He shot five-over par, 221.

The event was hosted by Akron and was played on a par-72, 7,125-yard course.