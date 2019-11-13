USC Aiken volleyball sits 2nd in regional ranking

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The University of South Carolina Aiken volleyball team is second in the latest NCAA Southeast Region Rankings, which were announced Wednesday.

The Pacers moved up from the No. 3 slot a week ago.

Wingate leads the way at 26-1. Head coach Glenn Cox's team is 24-3 heading into the final weekend of the regular season with matches at Augusta and Georgia College.

Queens is third (20-5) while Anderson (20-5) and Carson-Newman (21-6) complete the top five. Lander (18-8), Augusta (22-8), Flagler (20-7), Lenoir-Rhyne (15-13) and Mars Hill (14-13) complete the top 10 in the poll.

