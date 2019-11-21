USC Aiken volleyball picks up several post season honors

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. - Four University of South Carolina Aiken volleyball standouts have picked up all-conference honors while another garnered the Elite 15 award, as announced by the league office Thursday evening.

Alli Bell, Christine Carroll, Rebecca Martinez and Alie Smith earned all-conference accolades.

Carroll, Martinez and Smith garnered first-team honors while Bell earned second-team honors.

The quartet guided the Pacers to a 25-4 overall record, including a 9-3 ledger in league play. USC Aiken earned a share of the PBC regular-season title for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Carroll, a senior middle blocker from Cincinnati, Ohio, is the fourth player in PBC history to repeat as Player of the Year. She joins the list of Jackie Struck (2002, 03 - North Florida), Traci Knuth (2005, 06 - Armstrong Atlantic) and Ashley Diedrich (2014, 15 - USC Aiken) to pick up back-to-back PBC Player of the Year honors.