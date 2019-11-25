USC Aiken takes down Paine for second win on the young season

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball team posted an 84-65 victory over Paine Monday evening.

The Pacers are now 2-5 on the year.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice's team was led by Faison Brock's team-high 18 points. Xzavier Barmore tallied 15 points and three steals.

Gus Rowland was outstanding, dishing out a game-high 10 assists en route to a double-double performance with 14 points. Shaquan Jules accounted for a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards while Dhieu Deing chipped in 10 points.

For the game, USC Aiken forced 13 turnovers and converted them into 20 points. Vanderslice's squad notched 24 points off the bench and outscored the visitors 15-6 on the break.

Leading 20-16 at the 10:49 mark, the Pacers embarked on a 17-0 spurt. During the spurt, Jules threw down a thunderous dunk. Brock hit back-to-back three-point buckets while Robert Hill's tip-in completed the run. However, the Lions pulled within nine at the break.

Barmore's lay-up pushed the advantage to 11 just 33 seconds into the second half and USC Aiken kept the margin in double figures the rest of the way. Up by 10 with 6:55 to play, Rowland canned a three-ball. Up 68-57, Rowland converted a three-point shot off a pass from Damontez Oliver. A lay-up from Jules made it a 16-point game. Paine made a run, but Rowland hit two free throws and Brock nailed a three-ball to complete the scoring in the 19-point victory.