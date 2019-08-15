USC Aiken rounds out women's basketball class

Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. – University of South Carolina Aiken head women's basketball coach Mark Miller is pleased to announce the addition of four newcomers to the 2019-20 incoming class.

Rikoya Anderson, Ireona Brooks, Alexis Mack and Torey Walker join signee Chesney Gardner on the roster.

"We are very excited to add these players to our incoming class," Miller said. "They bring us experience and depth at key positions. These four players plus Chesney will help us continue the process of building our program to a championship level.

Anderson is a sophomore guard who is transferring from Winthrop. While at Rock Hill H.S., she tallied over 1,800 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career. Anderson was a three-time all-state selection and a four-time Region Player of the Year. She garnered Herald Player of the Year honors twice and was a two-time Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 first-team selection.

Brooks is a freshman guard from Hopkins, S.C. She attended Lower Richland H.S., netting 16 points a contest while pulling down 7.6 rebounds a game. Brooks, a two-time all-region honoree, led her team to three region championships. She was a Carolina Seniors all-star selection while also graduating fourth in her class.

Mack is a sophomore guard who is transferring from Montgomery College. While there, she poured in 12.5 points and snagged 7.7 rebounds a game. Mack tallied a season-high 30 points against CCBC Catonsville. The Gaithersburg, Md., product attended Northwest H.S., leading the squad to the Class 4-A state championship. Mack was a two-time all-state selection.

Walker is a freshman forward/center from Duluth, Ga. While at Duluth H.S., she led her team to a pair of Sweet 16 appearances. A first-team all-region honoree, Walker was a two-time all-county selection. She accounted for 17 points and 10 rebounds a contest. Walker played in the Showcase all-star game.

