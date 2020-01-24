USC Aiken picked 4th in preseason PBC baseball poll

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The University of South Carolina Aiken baseball team has been selected to finish fourth in the PBC Preseason Baseball Poll, as announced by the league office.

The poll was voted on by the league's coaches. The coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

Head coach Kenny Thomas' team registered 87 total points in the voting, tying with Georgia College. The Pacers are coming off a third-place finish in the PBC a year ago, but advanced to the PBC Tournament Championship for the second consecutive season.

North Georgia was selected to win the PBC, totaling 117 total points. The Nighthawks recorded eight first-place votes. Columbus State was second with 97 total points and one first-place nod. Young Harris had two first-place votes and was chosen third with 92 total points.

After USC Aiken and Georgia College, Flagler was picked sixth with 73 total points. The Saints also had the remaining first-place vote. UNC Pembroke (64 points), Georgia Southwestern (48 points), Francis Marion (46 points) and Lander (45 points) rounded out the top 10 of the poll. Augusta (25 points) and associate member Claflin (11 points) completed the rankings.

In 2019, Thomas' squad finished 32-22 overall, including an 18-12 mark in league play. USC Aiken has 22 upperclassmen on the 2020 team. In addition to returning an abundance of experience, the Pacers added a wealth of incoming talent.