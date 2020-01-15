USC Aiken men remain undefeated in conference play

Wednesday, Jan. 15 ,2020

AIKEN, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball team notched an 88-79 victory over Flagler Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 11-6 on the year and 7-0 in league play.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice's team was led by Faison Brock's 26 points and nine rebounds. Gus Rowland totaled 22 points and nine boards. Dhieu Deing posted 14 points and six rebounds while Shaquan Jules tallied 10 points and six rebounds.

The University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball team earned a hard-fought 60-58 win over Flagler Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 9-6 on the year and 4-3 in league play.

Head coach Mark Miller's team was led by Alexis Mack's game-high 17 points. She also added seven boards in the win.

