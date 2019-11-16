USC Aiken men drop home opener

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball team lost the home opener Saturday to Florida Southern by a score of 96-80.

The Pacers are now 0-5 on the year while the Mocs improve to 3-0.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice's team was led by Shaquan Jules' 20-point, 10-rebound performance. He was one of five in double figures for the home squad.

Xzavier Barmore totaled 14 points and five rebounds. Faison Brock tallied 13 points while Gus Roland accounted for 11 points and five assists. Dhieu Deing chipped in 10 points.

