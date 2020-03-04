USC Aiken men and women have their season end

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. - The No. 4 University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball team lost an 87-65 contest to No. 5 Columbus State Wednesday evening.

The Pacers conclude the season at 17-14.

Shaquan Jules led the way with a game-high 23 points. He added four rebounds and four assists in the contest.

Kyle Tackeberry, playing in his final game, registered 19 points, three rebounds and a steal. He concluded the season with a thunderous dunk in the waning seconds.

Robert Hill and Jon Smith added eight points apiece. Hill, playing in his final game, snagged nine rebounds and added a block.

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The No. 5 University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball team lost a 75-64 decision at No. 4 Columbus State Wednesday evening in the PBC Quarterfinals.

The Pacers close the season with a 15-14 record. The Cougars improve to 19-8.

Head coach Mark Miller's team was led by Kwajelin Farrar's 45th career double-double. She accounted for 17 points and 13 rebounds to go along with three blocks. Melyk Taouil added 16 points and six rebounds while Rikoya Anderson totaled 10 points and 10 boards for a double-double.

