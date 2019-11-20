USC Aiken men and women get first wins of the year

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball team picked up a 90-84 overtime win over Belmont Abbey Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 1-5 on the year while the Crusaders stand at 3-2.

Faison Brock and Dhieu Deing each poured in a team-high 19 points in the win. Brock also accounted for a team-best nine rebounds. Xzavier Barmore tallied 16 points and five assists in 42 minutes of action.

Robert Hill garnered 13 points, eight rebounds and a game-best five blocks to go along with three thefts. Gus Rowland totaled 11 points, six assists, six boards and three steals. Shaquan Jules scored eight points.

The University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball team posted an 82-56 victory over Southern Wesleyan Wednesday evening in the team's home opener.

The Pacers are now 1-2 on the season while the Warriors fall to 0-4.

Head coach Mark Miller's team was led by Kwajelin Farrar's 17-point outburst in the first half en route to a team-high 20 points.

Melyk Toauil was outstanding, totaling 16 points, eight rebounds and a game-best six assists. Alex Canady accounted for 11 points, six boards, four steals and four assists. Rikoya Anderson came off the bench to tally 10 points and a game-high nine rebounds in 25 minutes of work.