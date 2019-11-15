USC Aiken golf team up to #4 in national ranking

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

NORMAN, Okla. - The University of South Carolina Aiken golf team is No. 4 in the latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, which was released Friday afternoon.

Barry remains No. 1 in the rankings for the second consecutive week. Georgia Southwestern is second while West Florida rounds out the top three. Head coach Michael Carlisle's team is fourth with 404 total points. The Pacers moved up one spot from the previous poll.

Lynn, Oklahoma Christian, Lincoln Memorial, Arkansas Tech, Simon Fraser and Lee concluded the top 10 spots in the poll.

USC Aiken started the year by garnering a second-place finish on Sept. 17 at the Kiawah Island Invitational. The squad bested it with a victory at the Firestone Invitational on Oct. 1, marking the program's second win at the event since 2014.

The Pacers stepped out of tournament play to take part in the Musgrove Match Play, which was hosted by Presbyterian College Oct. 7-8.

The team wrapped up the fall slate with a third-place finish at the Queens Invitational.