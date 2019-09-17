USC Aiken golf finishes 2nd at the Kiawah Island Invite

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – The No. 19 University of South Carolina Aiken golf team finished second at the Kiawah Island Invitational.

Head coach Michael Carlisle's team shot 16-under par, 560, for the two-round event. The Pacers were led by rookie Leonardo Bono's third-place effort. He shot eight-under par, 136.

Fellow newcomer Leo Johansson notched a ninth-place finish. He carded a four-under par, 140, for the event.

Sophomore Nicholas Poole tied for 10th. He shot three-under par, 141.

Dan Sheehan and George Eubank posted scores of four-over par and six-over par, respectively.

Lander won the event by three strokes. Lee and Mount Olive took third in the 18-team field.

The Pacers return to action Sept. 30-31 at the Firestone Invitational.