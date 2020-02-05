USC Aiken get a split at Francis Marion with the men rallying for the win

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

FLORENCE, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball team overcame a 22-point second-half deficit to pick up an 81-80 victory at Francis Marion Wednesday.

The Pacers are now 14-9 on the year and 10-3 in league play.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice's team was led by Faison Brock's game-high 32 points to go along with 14 rebounds for a double-double. He connected on 11-of-20 from the floor and nine-of-11 from the charity stripe.

Gus Rowland accounted for 19 points and seven assists while Xzavier Barmore chipped in 12 points. Kyle Tackeberry struck for eight markers, including six from downtown. Robert Hill corralled 11 boards in the win.

The University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball team lost a 69-57 decision at Francis Marion Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 12-9 on the season and 7-6 in league play.

Head coach Mark Miller's team was led by Alexis Mack's team-high 17 points on seven-of-15 shooting from the floor. Alex Canady added 13 points and eight boards.

Kwajelin Farrar tallied eight points while Madison Williams contributed seven points to go along with six rebounds. Melyk Taouil snagged a game-high 10 rebounds in the contest.

