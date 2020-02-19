USC Aiken drops first place battle against UNC Pembroke

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

PEMBROKE, N.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball team lost a 109-89 decision at UNC Pembroke Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 17-10 overall and 13-4 in league play.

Faison Brock led the way with 20 points on seven-of-15 shooting from the floor. Dhieu Deing netted 19 points while Xzavier Barmore and Damontez Oliver accounted for 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Robert Hill posted eight points and seven rebounds while Gus Rowland chipped in eight markers to go along with a team-best five assists.

PEMBROKE, N.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball team lost a hard-fought 77-71 contest at UNC Pembroke Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 14-11 on the season and 9-8 in league play.

Head coach Mark Miller's team was led by Melyk Taouil's career-high 27 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double. Kwajelin Farrar accounted for 14 points and six rebounds to go along with three blocks. Kanna Suzuki netted double figures, canning four three-point shots for 12 markers. Suzuki and Taouil each distributed three assists apiece.