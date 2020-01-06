USC Aiken and Grovetown product Kwajelin Farrar honored by the Peach Belt

Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

Augusta, GA--USC Aiken women's basketball is ringing in the new year on the right foot and now their force in the middle is being honored.

Grovetown product Kwajelin Farrar has been named the Peach Belt Conference player of the week.

During her two games, she averaged 21 points a game while grabbing 10 rebounds. Oh yeah, she also had an eight block game.

The junior is currently ranked 21st in the nation in rebounding and leads the conference in a few categories as well.

