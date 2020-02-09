USC Aiken Sweeps St. Augustine’s

AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken softball team picked up a sweep of St. Augustine's Sunday afternoon, winning 8-0 and 10-2.

The Pacers are now 6-0 on the season.

In game one, head coach Jerry Snyder's team was led by Caroline Cockrell's one-hit performance. She struck out 12 batters in the five-inning affair. The lone hit she gave up was to the first batter of the game.

At the plate, Katelyn Powell drove in two runs. Emily Ayers and Brooke Moore garnered two hits apiece while Shircoria Bosket crossed home twice.

In the second frame, Bosket walked and stole second before coming home on Katie Painter's double. USC Aiken was shut down until plating seven runs in the fourth inning.

Ayers singled in Moore for a 2-0 edge. Ayers advanced to second on a wild pitch and raced home on Jessica Smith's single to left. Sarah Sams came in as a pinch runner and promptly swiped second base. She scored on a fielder's choice by Brianna Dow.

Holly Daum's sacrifice bunt plated Bosket for a 5-0 advantage. After Courtney Strauss was hit by a pitch, Powell doubled in Dow and Strauss for a 7-0 edge. Powell stole third and scored on a Moore single to center field for the 8-0 victory.

In game two the Pacers plated nine runs in the first inning as they cruised to the win. Strauss started the frame with a single and scored on Moore's double to left, which also plated Powell. Smith crushed the first pitch she saw for a 4-0 lead.

Moments later, Painter singled in Ayers and Sams recorded a base hit to left, scoring Bosket for a 6-0 advantage. With the bases loaded, Moore singled and went to third on an error, allowing the home squad to go up by a 9-0 score.

Up 9-2 in the third, Smith smacked a pitch into left field, which scored Powell.

For the game, Moore registered five RBI while Smith accounted for three. Powell crossed home three times.

Rebekah Cook recorded her first start in the circle and performed well. She threw a complete game, recording five strikeouts.

The Pacers return to action Tuesday when they host Southern Wesleyan at 4 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.