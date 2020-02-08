USC Aiken Sweeps Claflin

AIKEN, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken softball team picked up a sweep over Claflin, winning 5-4 and 9-1.

The Pacers are now 4-0 on the season.

In game one, USC Aiken trailed 4-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning, but the squad plated a run in the bottom of the stanza. Katie Painter recorded a one-out single and stole second base. Sarah Sams recorded an infield hit and Painter did not slow down rounding third, making it 4-1.

Jessica Smith launched a one-out solo homer in the fourth. In the sixth, Katie Moore doubled to the gap in right center field and moved to third on a single from Emily Ayers. Shircoria Bosket singled to third, plating Moore. Two batters later, Painter's single scored Ayers to make it 4-4.

Courtney Strauss rocketed a 1-1 pitch off the top of the wall in left to lead off the seventh. After Katelyn Powell was hit by a pitch, Moore ended the game with a walk-off single.

For the game, Ayers, Moore and Painter had two hits apiece. Caroline Cockrell went the distance in the circle to pick up the win. She struck out eight batters and walked two. Cockrell only gave up one earned run in the victory.

In game two, the Panthers led 1-0 before head coach Jerry Snyder's team took control. With two down in the third, Strauss singled and moved to second on a throwing error. After Powell walked, Moore reached on a fielding error to load the bags. Ayers singled in a run to tie the score. On an 0-2 count, Smith ripped a double down the left field line, clearing the bags for a 4-1 advantage.

Moore's infield single in the fourth plated Holly Daum. Ayers singled in Moore and Powell with a base knock to left field for a 7-1 edge.

Bosket launched a solo shot to right center field in the fifth. Painter singled to left and swiped second. After moving to third on a wild pitch, she scored the game-ending run on a fielding error.

Tracy Truesdale recorded the win. She struck out nine and gave up one run on seven hits. Ayers and Smith each drove in three runs in the victory while Moore and Powell each scored twice.

The Pacers return to action tomorrow when they host St. Augustine's in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.

