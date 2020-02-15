USC Aiken Splits With Emmanuel

AIKEN, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken softball team split a doubleheader against Emmanuel, winning 7-2 before falling 8-3.

The Pacers are now 9-1 on the season.

Head coach Jerry Snyder's team jumped on top with a 2-0 lead in the first game when Jessica Smith blasted a two-run homer, plating Katelyn Powell, who reached on a one-out single.

In the third, the Pacers broke open the game. Deja Robinson reached on an error and scored on a Powell single. With two down, Shircoria Bosket singled in Powell for a 4-0 advantage. Emily Ayers rocketed a double, scoring Brooke Moore and Bosket. USC Aiken completed the inning when Katie Painter singled down the right field line, scoring Ayers.

The seven runs were more than enough for Caroline Cockrell, who worked 6.2 frames. She pitched the first three innings before being replaced for one-third of a frame. Cockrell came back in and went the distance.

For the game, Cockrell struck out 10 and gave up just two hits in the contest. She did not walk a batter. At the plate, Powell and Smith had two hits apiece. Smith and Ayers each drove in two. Powell crossed home twice.

In the nightcap, USC Aiken recorded nine hits in the frame, with the highlight being a round-tripper from Bosket.

The Pacers fell behind 2-0 in the second and trailed 8-0 before plating a run in the sixth. The lone run in the sixth came off the bat of Bosket. In the seventh, Powell reached on a single, but back-to-back fielder's choices left USC Aiken down to its final out with a runner on first. Bosket singled and Sarah Sams hustled to second. Ayers recorded a base knock to score Sams. Painter's single scored Bosket, but the home team was unable to push across any more runs in the loss.

The Pacers return to action Wednesday when they host Coker in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.