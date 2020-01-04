USC Aiken Posts Road Win At Georgia College

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. - The University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball team placed five players in double figures in the 101-88 victory at Georgia College Saturday.

The Pacers are 8-6 overall and 4-0 in league play.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice's team was led by Faison Brock's season-high 28 points while playing all 40 minutes. He also snagged a team-best eight rebounds. Brock hit nine-of-15 from the floor and went 10-of-10 from the charity stripe.

Gus Rowland notched 21 points to go along with eight assists. Dhieu Deing netted 17 points, including 12 from downtown. Shaquan Jules and Damontez Oliver added 13 and 12 points, respectively. Jules also shared team-high honors with Brock by pulling down eight boards.

USC Aiken jumped out to a 17-3 after a steal and thunderous dunk by Jules. Rowland opened the game with a lay-up. After a shot by Brock, Rowland nailed a three-ball for a 7-0 edge just 2:07 into the game. Moments later, Oliver hit a three-point shot. Deing followed it up with another shot from distance for a 10-point lead.

The Pacers led 42-35 after Rowland found Oliver for a three-point shot, but the home team cut the deficit to two at 46-44 just prior to halftime.

Vanderslice's team trailed 54-41 in the second half, but Jules snagged an offensive board and hit an inside shot to pull the visitors within one. Jules made another basket off a pass from Deing for a one-point lead.

Up 67-65, Jules converted an old-fashioned three-point play with 8:18 to play, sparking a 7-0 run. Leading 74-67, Tackeberry drained a three-point shot, but the Bobcats pulled within four at 83-79. Oliver found Deing, for a three-ball. Deing scored three more points on the next possession the hard way, hitting the bonus free throw after hitting the lay-up despite being fouled.

The last 13 points for USC Aiken came at the charity stripe in the 13-point win.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 33-of-66 from the floor (50.0 percent). The team hit 10-of-26 from downtown (38.5 percent). The Pacers tied the school record by hitting every charity toss. USC Aiken connected on all 25 free throw attempts.

The Pacers controlled the glass, out-rebounding the home team 36-27 USC Aiken forced 14 turnovers and converted the miscues into 20 points. Vanderslice's squad held a 38-22 advantage in the paint.

It marked the first time the program scored at least 100 points since a 108-103 victory at Lander on Feb. 23, 2019.

The Pacers return to action Wednesday when they host Francis Marion at 5:30 p.m.


