USC Aiken Moves To No. 3 In Latest National Poll

NORMAN, Okla. - The University of South Carolina Aiken golf team is No. 3 in the latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll.

The Pacers were fourth in the previous ranking.

Head coach Michael Carlisle's team tallied 482 total points in the poll. Barry led the way with 13 first-place votes and 564 points while Georgia Southwestern was second with nine first-place votes and 548 total points. West Florida was fourth (478 points) while Lynn picked up the other first-place nod and had 427 total points.

USC Aiken returns to the links today at the Newberry Invitational.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank

1 Barry (13) 564 1

2 Georgia Southwestern State (9) 548 2

3 USC Aiken 482 4

4 West Florida 478 3

5 Lynn (1) 427 5

6 Oklahoma Christian 394 6

7 Simon Fraser 386 9

T-8 Arkansas Tech 336 8

T-8 Lincoln Memorial 336 7

10 St. Marys (TX) 329 11

11 Lee 326 10

12 Florida Tech 313 13

13 Columbus State 262 23

14 Delta State 243 14

15 Saint Leo 214 12

16 Colorado School of Mines 213 16

17 Central Missouri 182 15

18 Findlay 148 17

19 Midwestern State 138 18

20 Limestone 122 25

21 Florida Southern 99 19

22 Carson-Newman 88 NR

23 UC San Diego 86 NR

24 Cal State-Monterey Bay 77 NR

25 Wayne State (MI) 71 24

Dropped From Ranking: Rollins (#22); Sonoma State (#20); St. Edwards (#21).

Others Receiving Votes: Washburn, 64; St. Edwards, 62; Sonoma State, 50; Rollins, 45; Concordia Univ. (OR), 39; Flagler, 31; Young Harris, 29; Mount Olive, 28; Chico State, 25; Rogers State, 23; Lander, 16; McKendree, 15; Missouri - St. Louis, 14; Winona State, 14; Central Oklahoma, 13; CSU East Bay, 13; Georgia College, 13; Valdosta State, 11; California Univ. of Pennsylvania, 9; Maryville Univ. 9; Nova Southeastern, 9; Indiana Univ. of Pennsylvania, 8; Southern Wesleyan, 8; Assumption College, 7; Lenoir Rhyne, 7; Western Washington, 7; Le Moyne, 6; Newberry, 6; Colorado Christian, 5; Queens Univ. of Charlotte, 5; Dixie State, 4; Henderson State, 4; King, 4; West Georgia, 4; Clayton State, 3; Southern New Hampshire Univ. 2; St. Thomas Aquinas, 1.