USC Aiken Knocks Off Georgia Southwestern

AIKEN, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball team held Georgia Southwestern without a field goal for 13:31 and used a 23-2 run en route to a 68-52 victory.

The Pacers are now 5-5 on the year and 1-2 in league play.

Head coach Mark Miller's team was led by Kwajelin Farrar's double-double effort of 29 points and 17 rebounds - both of which were game-high honors. Melyk Taouil notched a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds while Alex Canady contributed 11 points, six assists and five boards.

USC Aiken jumped out to a 7-2 edge when Canady buried a three-ball with 7:40 to play in the first quarter. However, the Lady Canes tied the game at 13-13 with 3:34 to go. The back-and-forth affair was knotted at 17-17 before Grace Crawford drilled a jumper with 1:04 to play in the quarter for a two-point edge.

The visitors took a four-point lead at 31-27, but Taouil found Farrar for a jumper with 4:40 to play in the half. With 3:16 on the clock, Farrar found the bottom of the net again to tie the game. Farrar converted an old-fashioned three-point play for a 34-31 advantage before Canady's basket off a pass from Kanna Suzuki completed the 9-0 spurt for a 36-31 lead at the break.

After not allowing a field goal over the final 5:07 of the second quarter, Miller's team did not allow the visitors to register another made bucket until the 1:36 mark of the third quarter. During the time, the Pacers outscored the Lady Canes by 21 points, essentially putting the game away.

During the spurt, USC Aiken took a 50-33 lead on a pair of charity tosses from Farrar with 1:54 to go in the frame. The Pacers maintained a 16-point margin heading into the fourth quarter.

Miller's team extended the lead to 19 at 63-44 and never let the visitors any closer than 12 the rest of the way.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 27-of-58 from the floor (46.6 percent) and 12-of-16 from the charity stripe (75 percent). The home team held a 50-33 margin on the glass. Miller's team controlled the paint, outscoring the Lady Canes 40-22 In the victory.

The Pacers return to action on Jan. 1, when they host Winston-Salem State at 4 p.m. Live stats will be available at PacerSports.com.