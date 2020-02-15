USC Aiken Falls To Young Harris

AIKEN, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball team lost a 71-56 decision to Young Harris Saturday afternoon.

The Pacers are now 14-10 overall and 9-7 in league play.

Head coach Mark Miller's team was led by Kwajelin Farrar's double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds. Chesney Gardner was solid, playing 20 minutes while netting 14 points on five-of-nine shooting.

Alexis Mack added nine markers while Kanna Suzuki and Rikoya Anderson chipped in six and five, respectively.

Suzuki and Melyk Taouil each dished out three assists in the contest. Alex Canady pulled down seven boards.

USC Aiken trailed 5-2 before embarking on a 9-2 run. During the spurt, Farrar connected on a three-point play. Taouil found Mack for a three-point shot, giving the home squad a 9-7 lead. Moments later, Suzuki stole the ball and found Taouil for a lay-up and a four-point advantage. However, the Mountain Lions managed to take a 14-12 lead on a three pointer and maintained a 24-16 lead heading into the second quarter.

Miller's team cut the margin to five at the 5:50 mark of the second period when Canady found Anderson for a three-point shot, but Young Harris held a 34-26 advantage at the break.

The visitors pushed the lead to 17 at the end of the third frame, but USC Aiken continued to battle. The Pacers trimmed the margin to 12 on different occasions as Gardner and Suzuki each hit shots from downtown, but the Mountain Lions would not let USC Aiken get any closer the rest of the way.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 22-of-62 from the floor (35.3 percent). Each team snagged 39 rebounds. Miller's team distributed 13 assists on 22 field goals.

The Pacers return to action Wednesday when they play at UNC Pembroke at 5:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.