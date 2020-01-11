USC Aiken Falls At Clayton State

MORROW, Ga. - MORROW, Ga. - The University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball team lost a 79-64 decision at Clayton State Saturday afternoon.

The Pacers are now 8-6 overall and 3-3 in league play. The Lakers stand at 8-5 on the year and 4-1 against PBC foes.

Head coach Mark Miller's team was led by Kwajelin Farrar's near double-double effort of 16 points and nine rebounds. Alexis Mack shared team-high honors with 16 points. Alex Canady and Melyk Taouil each had 10 points and five rebounds in the contest. Taouil also dished out a team-high four assists.

Down 8-4, Canady took a pass from Madison Williams and connected on a three-ball. The Lakers led 10-7 before Mack converted a lay-up and a three-ball for a 12-10 advantage. The game went back-and-forth and Canady's lay-up gave the visitors a 14-13 lead. Miller's team trailed 21-14 before a 5-2 spurt cut the deficit to five. Williams found Kanna Suzuki for a three-pointer before Rikoya Anderson's jumper pulled the team within two at 21-19.

Clayton State maintained a 41-25 advantage, but Mack found Suzuki for a three-point shot. However, the home team held a 50-30 lead at the break.

USC Aiken trailed 56-32 before storming back. Canady converted three straight points before Farrar connected on the next four markers. Down 59-39, Suzuki found Farrar for a lay-up. On the ensuing possession, Taouil connected with Farrar for a basket. Mack hit two charity tosses to pull the Pacers within 14 at 59-45.

Miller's team trailed by 14 in the fourth quarter, but Chesney Gardner's lay-up and Taouil's three-point shot made it a 62-53 contest with 8:33 to go. The teams traded baskets and Mack's lay-up cut the deficit to nine at 66-57, but it was the closest the squad could get the rest of the way.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 27-of-67 from the floor (40.3 percent). Miller's team held a 44-37 advantage on the glass. The Pacers dished out assists on 14 field goals. USC Aiken also held a 30-22 edge in the paint.

The Pacers return to action Wednesday when they host Flagler at 5:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.

The Pacers are now 8-6 overall and 3-3 in league play. The Lakers stand at 8-5 on the year and 4-1 against PBC foes.

Head coach Mark Miller's team was led by Kwajelin Farrar's near double-double effort of 16 points and nine rebounds. Alexis Mack shared team-high honors with 16 points. Alex Canady and Melyk Taouil each had 10 points and five rebounds in the contest. Taouil also dished out a team-high four assists.

Down 8-4, Canady took a pass from Madison Williams and connected on a three-ball. The Lakers led 10-7 before Mack converted a lay-up and a three-ball for a 12-10 advantage. The game went back-and-forth and Canady's lay-up gave the visitors a 14-13 lead. Miller's team trailed 21-14 before a 5-2 spurt cut the deficit to five. Williams found Kanna Suzuki for a three-pointer before Rikoya Anderson's jumper pulled the team within two at 21-19.

Clayton State maintained a 41-25 advantage, but Mack found Suzuki for a three-point shot. However, the home team held a 50-30 lead at the break.

USC Aiken trailed 56-32 before storming back. Canady converted three straight points before Farrar connected on the next four markers. Down 59-39, Suzuki found Farrar for a lay-up. On the ensuing possession, Taouil connected with Farrar for a basket. Mack hit two charity tosses to pull the Pacers within 14 at 59-45.

Miller's team trailed by 14 in the fourth quarter, but Chesney Gardner's lay-up and Taouil's three-point shot made it a 62-53 contest with 8:33 to go. The teams traded baskets and Mack's lay-up cut the deficit to nine at 66-57, but it was the closest the squad could get the rest of the way.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 27-of-67 from the floor (40.3 percent). Miller's team held a 44-37 advantage on the glass. The Pacers dished out assists on 14 field goals. USC Aiken also held a 30-22 edge in the paint.

The Pacers return to action Wednesday when they host Flagler at 5:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.