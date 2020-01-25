USC Aiken Drops Road Contest

GREENWOOD, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball team lost an 87-71 decision at Lander Saturday afternoon.

The Pacers are now 10-8 on the year and 5-5 in league play. The Bearcats are now 15-3 overall and 10-0 in the PBC.

Head coach Mark Miller's team was led by Kwajelin Farrar's double-double effort of 15 points and game-high 15 rebounds. Melyk Taouil netted 14 points while dishing out a game-best seven assists. Chesney Gardner added 12 points and seven boards.

Alex Canady contributed eight points while Rikoya Anderson tallied seven markers. Alexis Mack and Madison Williams added six points apiece and Ireona Brooks chipped in three points. Williams distributed four assists.

Trailing 14-6 in the opening frame, Williams found Canady for a three-point shot with 2:40 to go. Down by seven, Gardner canned two free throws and Farrar hit an inside shot to make it 16-13. After a basket by Lander, Taouil collected the offensive rebound and made a jumper to make it 18-15 heading into the second stanza.

Down 22-15, Miller's squad embarked on a 7-0 spurt. Farrar connected on an old-fashioned three-point play to pull within four at 22-18. Taouil netted the next four points, tying the contest at 22-22. Moments later, Gardner hit a lay-up and Anderson made two charity tosses, giving the Pacers a 26-25 lead with 4:51 to play in the half. Tied at 29-29, Williams found Taouil for a basket and a two-point edge. Canady scored the next five points before Gardner's lay-up pushed the lead to nine at 38-29. USC Aiken maintained a 38-33 lead at the break.

Miller's squad led 38-37 before Farrar netted the next four points for a five-point lead. The teams traded leads with Farrar's lay-up giving USC Aiken a 46-45 advantage with 5:57 to go in the third quarter. Down 50-48, Mack hit an inside shot, knotting the score at the 4:22 mark. However, the Bearcats scored the next six points. Williams' bucket sliced the deficit to six heading into the fourth quarter, but the Pacers were unable to get any closer the rest of the way.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 26-of-59 (44.1 percent) from the floor and buried 16-of-20 (80 percent) from the charity stripe. The squad held a 36-20 edge on the glass, resulting in an 11-7 edge in second-chance points.

The Pacers return to action Wednesday when they host Augusta at 5:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.