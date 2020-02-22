USC Aiken Drops Homecoming Contest

AIKEN, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball team lost a 92-91 contest to Clayton State Saturday afternoon.

The Pacers are now 17-11 overall and 13-5 in league play.

USC Aiken was led by Shaquan Jules' 22 points while Faison Brock accounted for 21 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. He also added four assists in the contest.

Gus Rowland totaled 17 points while Dhieu Deing accounted for 16 points.

The Pacers jumped out to a 10-2 lead after Robert Hill got things going. He started it off with a tip-in and pushed the score to 9-2 on a thunderous dunk off a pass from Brock. Leading 24-20, Damontez Oliver buried a three-ball and Jules threw down a dunk off a pass from Xzavier Barmore.

Leading 40-31, Jules hit a short jumper and converted the three-point play with the foul shot. Moments later, Deing found Barmore for a lay-up and a 14-point edge. In the closing seconds of the half, Jules went around his defender, crossed the lane and converted a three-point play for a 50-36 lead at the break.

After leading by 17 with 19:34 to play, USC Aiken saw its lead slowly dwindle away in the second half. The Lakers tied the contest at 74-74, but Rowland's jumper gave the Pacers a two-point edge.

Clayton State took an 81-76 lead with 5:10 to go, but Rowland's lay-up with 33 seconds brought the crowd alive and the Pacers within one, 90-89. After a pair of free throws by the Lakers, USC Aiken cut the deficit to one with 18 ticks remaining.

Clayton State dribbled the ball out of bounds with 16 seconds to go, but the Pacers recorded a turnover of their own with two seconds to play. Kyle Tackeberry grabbed a rebound after a missed free throw by the visitors with less than one second on the clock, but USC Aiken was unable to get a shot off.

For the game, the Pacers hit 34-of-79 (43.0 percent) from the floor and 19-of-24 (79.2 percent) from the charity stripe. USC Aiken held a 56-48 advantage in the lane and maintained a 21-17 edge in second-chance points.

The Pacers return to action Wednesday when they play at Augusta at 5:30 p.m.