Tuesday, April 21, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — USA Track and Field has rescheduled the Olympic trials for June 2021 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The national governing body for track announced the new dates in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic postponing the Tokyo Olympics to 2021.

The competition schedule remains the same, but the timing windows could be tweaked. The trials will be held at a remodeled Hayward Field.